Why the Market Dipped But Roblox (RBLX) Gained Today
Roblox (RBLX - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $59.93, demonstrating a +0.62% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.04% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.
The online gaming platform's shares have seen an increase of 20.64% over the last month, surpassing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Roblox in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.46, marking a 11.54% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.37 billion, up 21.48% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.56 per share and a revenue of $4.38 billion, representing changes of +16.58% and +24.3%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Roblox. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% downward. Roblox currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
