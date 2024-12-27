Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

The latest trading session saw Enterprise Products Partners (
EPD Quick Quote EPD - Free Report) ending at $31.14, denoting a -1.11% adjustment from its last day's close. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.05%.
Shares of the provider of midstream energy services witnessed a loss of 6.42% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 8.03% and underperforming the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Enterprise Products Partners in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.70, marking a 2.78% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $14.43 billion, down 1.29% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.69 per share and revenue of $56.4 billion, which would represent changes of +6.32% and +13.44%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Enterprise Products Partners. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Enterprise Products Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Enterprise Products Partners is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.71. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.78.
Meanwhile, EPD's PEG ratio is currently 1.62. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.41 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Production Pipeline - MLB industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.
