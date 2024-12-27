Sony (SONY) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

Sony (
SONY Quick Quote SONY - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $21.18, demonstrating a +0.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
The the stock of electronics and media company has risen by 6.98% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sony in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Sony is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.5%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $23.59 billion, indicating a 7.05% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $82.4 billion, indicating changes of +7.34% and -2.32%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sony is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Sony is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.08. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.28 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that SONY has a PEG ratio of 13.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Audio Video Production was holding an average PEG ratio of 13.39 at yesterday's closing price.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Sony (SONY) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Sony (SONY - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $21.18, demonstrating a +0.19% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.04%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.
The the stock of electronics and media company has risen by 6.98% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.56% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Sony in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Sony is projected to report earnings of $0.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 32.5%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $23.59 billion, indicating a 7.05% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $82.4 billion, indicating changes of +7.34% and -2.32%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Sony. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Sony is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
With respect to valuation, Sony is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.08. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 26.28 of its industry.
Also, we should mention that SONY has a PEG ratio of 13.39. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Audio Video Production was holding an average PEG ratio of 13.39 at yesterday's closing price.
The Audio Video Production industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, placing it within the top 8% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.