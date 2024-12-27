Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (
ISRG Quick Quote ISRG - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $538.83, demonstrating a +0.34% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.05%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 0.28% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Medical sector's loss of 4.31% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 1.05%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.76, showcasing a 10% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.21 billion, reflecting a 14.53% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.88 per share and a revenue of $8.15 billion, signifying shifts of +20.49% and +14.36%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher. At present, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note Intuitive Surgical, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 78.06. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 28.57, which means Intuitive Surgical, Inc. is trading at a premium to the group.
Meanwhile, ISRG's PEG ratio is currently 4.18. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Medical - Instruments was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.46 at yesterday's closing price.
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 53, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
