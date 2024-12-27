Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Baidu, Inc. (BIDU - Free Report) is an online marketing and cloud services producer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY - Free Report) is a dental products and technologies company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (PLOW - Free Report) is a vehicle upfitting company.The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.1% downward over the last 60 days.

