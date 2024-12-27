Chevon's Sanha Gas Project Delivers First Gas From Angola

Chevron Corporation ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) , through its Angola’s subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company (“CABGOC”), has reached a milestone in the development of the country’s energy infrastructure with the successful first gas production from the Sanha Lean Gas Connection project. This achievement is critical to Chevron’s broader strategy to enhance Angola’s energy security, diversify economy and boost its standing as a key player in the global natural gas market. The Sanha Lean Gas Connection is designed to provide a reliable flow of natural gas from Block 0’s Sanha field to key energy facilities, including the Soyo power plants and the Angola LNG plant. Project Overview and Strategic Importance for CVX
The Sanha Lean Gas Connection project, which reached its Final Investment Decision (“FID”) in 2021, is a multi-phase venture, aimed at increasing Angola's natural gas production capacity. As part of this ambitious project, CVX and its partners are focused on strengthening the country’s role as a leading energy producer in the region. The project involves the integration of a new platform with existing facilities at the Sanha field and the Congo River Crossing Pipeline, a vital infrastructure piece that enables the transfer of gas to various locations.
In the first stage of the project, 80 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscf/d) of gas will be delivered to the Angola LNG plant, which is a major facility in the country’s energy sector. The second stage will ramp up production, contributing an additional 220 mmscf/d through the commissioning of the Booster Compression module. With the successful start of operations, CVX will increase its gas feedstock to the Angola LNG plant by 300 mmscf/d, bringing the total gas supply to 600 mmscf/d.
Implications for Angola’s Energy Security and Economic Diversification
This development is a major step forward in Angola’s energy strategy. The Sanha Lean Gas Connection is not only about increasing natural gas output but also about securing a sustainable energy future for the country. By diversifying the country’s energy sources and improving access to natural gas, Angola is positioning itself as a regional hub for LNG, LPG and associated gas products. This aligns with the growing demand of Africa’s continent for clean and efficient energy sources, which will play a central role in economic growth and industrialization.
The importance of natural gas in Angola’s future cannot be overstated. It is a cleaner and more sustainable alternative to traditional fuels, offering a pathway to reducing emissions while powering the economy. As global energy markets continue to evolve, Angola’s natural gas sector will be pivotal in attracting investment, creating jobs and fostering long-term economic growth.
CVX’s Role in Expanding Agola’s Gas Industry
Chevron’s commitment to Angola is evident through its continued investments in the country’s oil and gas sector. The company’s development of the Sanha Lean Gas Connection is a testament to its strategic focus on increasing gas production while enhancing the efficiency of existing infrastructure. CVX’s involvement is central to Angola’s plans to become a major gas producer in Africa, further solidifying the company’s presence in the region and its role in shaping the future of Africa’s energy markets.
In addition to the Sanha Lean Gas Connection, CVX is involved in a number of other significant gas-related projects in Angola. The company’s focus on innovation, efficiency and sustainability is driving the expansion of Angola’s gas infrastructure, positioning the country as a reliable source of clean energy for both regional and global markets.
Quiluma and Maboqueiro Gas Fields: A Complementary Project
The Sanha Lean Gas Connection is just a part of Angola’s broader strategy to ramp up natural gas production. In November 2024, Angola’s New Gas Consortium, which includes Azule Energy, Cabinda Gulf Oil Company, Sonangol E&P and
TotalEnergies ( TTE Quick Quote TTE - Free Report) , signed essential commercial agreements to expedite production at the country’s first non-associated gas project. This venture, worth $2.4 billion, focuses on the development of the Quiluma and Maboqueiro gas fields, which are expected to be operational by late 2025 or early 2026.
With these developments, Angola’s natural gas production capacity is set to increase dramatically. The New Gas Consortium’s project is currently 50% complete and the acceleration of this initiative will contribute significantly to the country’s energy output. The commercial agreements made by the consortium are expected to reduce the time frame for the first production with estimates pointing to an earlier-than-anticipated start-up by six months.
Overall, the first phase of the Sanha Lean Gas Connection is a key step in transforming Angola’s energy sector. Led by CVX, it strengthens the country’s role as a major natural gas producer and regional energy hub, supporting economic growth and global partnerships.
Image: Shutterstock
