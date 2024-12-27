JNJ Inks Licensing Deal With Kaken for Eczema Candidate KP-723

Johnson & Johnson ( JNJ Quick Quote JNJ - Free Report) announced entering into an exclusive global licensing agreement with Kaken Pharmaceutical to develop, manufacture and commercialize the latter’s STAT6 program for autoimmune and allergic diseases, including atopic dermatitis (AD). The licensing deal for Kaken’s STAT6 program includes global rights to its lead candidate, KP-723. How the Licensing Deal for the AD Program Benefits JNJ
The licensing deal with Kaken reinforces Johnson & Johnson’s dedication to targeting disease-specific pathways across diverse patient populations, leveraging innovative mechanisms and approaches to revolutionize the treatment of AD and other autoimmune and allergic conditions.
Per JNJ, most AD patients fail to achieve remission with currently available treatments, representing a huge unmet medical need. The company believes that the STAT6 program stands out as a promising research area, offering the potential for a safe and effective novel oral therapy for those suffering from AD and other autoimmune diseases.
In the past three months, shares of JNJ have lost 10.2% compared with the industry's 13.8% decline.
Johnson & Johnson is currently gearing up to initiate a phase I study on KP-723 to treat AD in 2025. The company also expects to investigate the candidate in other Th2-mediated diseases, including asthma, in the future. The candidate is being developed as an oral pill for AD, which is expected to ensure convenience of use and hence better patient compliance.
AD, also known as eczema, is a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that affects more than 9.6 million children and 16.5 million adults in the United States. It causes itching and inflammation that can worsen with scratching. AD takes a serious toll on the quality of life of people suffering from it. In the worst cases, it may also lead to suicide.
Kaken retains KP-723’s commercialization rights in Japan, where Johnson & Johnson can enter into a co-promotion agreement with Kaken. In consideration of the licensing agreement, Kaken is eligible to receive an equity investment from Johnson & Johnson.
In 2024, JNJ added other development candidates to its dermatology pipeline, with differentiated mechanisms of action to treat AD through acquisitions. These additions highlight the company’s strategic focus on developing a portfolio of distinct and complementary bispecifics targeting multiple key disease-driving pathways in treating AD and other immune-mediated diseases.
