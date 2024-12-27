Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Dec 27, 2024

  • Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation ((TM - Free Report) ) increased 8.8% following reports that the company plans to double its return on equity target, signaling stronger financial performance.
  • GameStop Corp. ((GME - Free Report) ) shares rose 5.9% after “Roaring Kitty,” Keith Gill, made a mysterious social media post that excited meme stock investors.
  • Apple ((AAPL - Free Report) ) shares rose 0.3% as the company moved closer to becoming the first ever to reach a $4 trillion market valuation.
  • MicroStrategy Incorporated ((MSTR - Free Report) ) shares fell 4.8% as Bitcoin prices dropped by 3.4%.

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers consumer-discretionary