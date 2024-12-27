Back to top

3 Top-Ranked Mutual Funds for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.

Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.

T.Rowe Price Integrat US SMIDCore I

(TQSIX - Free Report) has a 0.68% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. TQSIX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund that usually targets companies with a market capitalization of less than $2 billion. With yearly returns of 13.34% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

American Beacon Small Cap Value Institutional

(AVFIX - Free Report) : 0.79% expense ratio and 0.7% management fee. AVFIX is a Small Cap Value mutual fund, investing in small companies with stock market valuation less than $2 billion. AVFIX, with annual returns of 11.76% over the last five years, is a well-diversified fund with a long track record of success.

JPMorgan Intrepid Growth Fund R2

(JIGZX - Free Report) : 1.09% expense ratio and 0.3% management fee. JIGZX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 18.19% over the last five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


