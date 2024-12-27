See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Voya Large Cap Value Port A (IPEAX) - free report >>
JPMORGAN LARGE CAP GR FUND (SEEGX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Voya Large Cap Value Port A (IPEAX) - free report >>
JPMORGAN LARGE CAP GR FUND (SEEGX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
There is never a wrong time to invest in mutual funds for retirement. So, if you're still looking for the best mutual funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be a great guide.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
Voya Large Cap Value Portfolio A(IPEAX - Free Report) : 1.26% expense ratio and 0.75% management fee. IPEAX is a Large Cap Value mutual fund, which invests in stocks with a market cap of $10 billion of more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. IPEAX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 13.16%.
JPMorgan Large Cap Growth I(SEEGX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.69%. Management fee: 0.45%. SEEGX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. This fund has managed to produce a robust 20.75% over the last five years.
Janus Henderson Enterprise T(JAENX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. JAENX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. JAENX has an expense ratio of 0.9%, management fee of 0.64%, and annual returns of 11.58% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.