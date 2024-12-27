Lantronix Completes Strategic Buyout of DZS NetComm IoT Portfolio

Lantronix, Inc. ( LTRX Quick Quote LTRX - Free Report) announced the completion of its acquisition of NetComm Wireless Pty Ltd (“NetComm”), a subsidiary of DZS Inc., for $6.5 million in cash. The deal includes all enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) business assets of NetComm, along with the assumption of certain liabilities.
This acquisition aligns with Lantronix’s strategic focus on the Enterprise and Smart City sectors, bolstering its next-generation 5G capabilities. By integrating NetComm's IoT portfolio, Lantronix aims to strengthen its offerings in critical areas such as infrastructure, asset monitoring and telecommunications.
The NetComm portfolio, known for its robust Ethernet-to-Cellular and Wi-Fi connectivity solutions, is designed to perform in demanding environments. These products deliver high-speed, low-latency performance with remote-management capabilities, making them a trusted choice for leading global enterprises.
Lantronix anticipates that the acquired NetComm portfolio will contribute $6-$7 million in revenues during 2024, further solidifying its position in the IoT space while expanding the company’s reach into new geographic markets.
Management highlighted that the strategic move accelerates Lantronix’s leadership in enterprise and industrial IoT solutions. Customers will benefit from an expanded portfolio of gateways, routers and modems, enhancing edge compute solutions while unlocking cross-selling opportunities and access to new markets, particularly in Australia and New Zealand.
Recently, Lantronix launched SmartLV, an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered IoT Edge Compute Cellular Gateway, targeting low-voltage substations and distribution automation in next-generation smart grids, utilities and industrial applications. Powered by the Qualcomm IQ-615 processor, LTRX’s latest innovation will debut at Enlit Europe, a leading energy industry event, from Oct. 22-Oct. 24, 2024, in Milan, Italy.
With its advanced AI and edge computing capabilities, the SmartLV Gateway aims to deliver unparalleled real-time visibility, control and automation, empowering Distribution System Operators to optimize energy flow, ensure grid stability and manage critical energy infrastructure with unmatched precision. The state-of-the-art platform harnesses the power of AI to enable intelligent energy steering. It can respond to real-time conditions, optimize energy flows and stabilize grids even during peak loads.
Also, the company launched five new System-in-Package (SiP) solutions. These modules, powered by Qualcomm Technologies’ cutting-edge processors, are poised to redefine industrial and enterprise IoT possibilities, combining leading-edge performance, scalability and cost efficiency. These innovative SiP solutions are tailored to cater to the growing demand for efficient and reliable AI-powered systems across various industries, including robotics, industrial automation, video surveillance, video collaboration and drones.
