TEF Deploys 5G Network Slicing Emergency Service for 112 Extremadura

Telefonica, S.A. ( TEF Quick Quote TEF - Free Report) , in partnership with 112 Extremadura, has unveiled a pilot service utilizing cutting-edge technologies to enhance the speed, efficiency and reliability of emergency interventions. This innovative initiative leverages Telefonica’s advanced 5G+ Network Slicing technology and a cloud-based Push-To-Talk (“PTT”) solution to improve communications for emergency teams during rescue and recovery missions.
The service enables 112 Extremadura's emergency units to seamlessly share audio, video and real-time location data during operations. This ensures smooth, prioritized and real-time communication, fostering effective coordination among team members. The solution expands on traditional walkie-talkie capabilities by integrating modern features like video calls, secure messaging, video sharing and live-location tracking. From a centralized control hub, these features allow for agile and precise management of emergency scenarios.
To support operations in challenging conditions, rugged 5G+ terminals, designed for extreme temperatures and environments, have been provided to rescue teams. These devices are water-resistant, usable with gloves and can be securely attached to different parts of the body, ensuring uninterrupted communication in the most adverse situations.
Telefonica’s advanced technology integration for 112 Extremadura sets a new benchmark for emergency communications in Europe. With 5G+ Network Slicing, a dedicated network portion guarantees uninterrupted connectivity for emergency services, even during congestion, across urban and rural areas. Additionally, a cloud-based PTT solution enriches traditional communication with features like video sharing, secure messaging and real-time location tracking, paving the way for future-ready emergency response systems.
The company’s 5G network provides almost 89% of the population in Spain with advanced mobile Internet services, streamlining the entire communications infrastructure of the country. The company has launched 5G+ (5G SA) in Spain, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom. TEF plans to increase the 5G SA coverage in core markets by 2025. The company’s miMovistar portfolio continues to gain traction in Spanish markets.
Telefonica has invested heavily in the deployment and transformation of its network to provide excellent connectivity in all of the company’s dimensions, capacity, speed, coverage and security. The company plans to switch off the retail copper service in Spain by 2024. In Spain, Bluevia plans to increase its fiber coverage to 5 million by 2024.
Movistar Colombia, joined forces with telecom provider Tigo to bolster mobile connectivity, offering millions of Colombians enhanced coverage, faster speed and an overall better mobile experience. The partnership announced the launch of a unified mobile access network. With more than 35 million users across both networks, the initiative is set to reshape the telecommunication landscape.
InterDigital, Inc. ( IDCC Quick Quote IDCC - Free Report) , Ubiquiti Inc. ( UI Quick Quote UI - Free Report) and QUALCOMM Incorporated ( QCOM Quick Quote QCOM - Free Report) . IDCC and UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, whereas QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for InterDigital’s 2024 earnings per share (EPS) is pegged at $15.22, unchanged in the past 30 days. IDCC’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 163.7%. The company’s long-term earnings growth rate is 15%. Its shares have jumped 66.9% in the past six months.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ubiquiti’s fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $7.30. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its shares have surged 147% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QCOM’s fiscal 2025 EPS is pegged at $11.14, unchanged in the past seven days. QUALCOMM Incorporated's earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 7.57%. Its shares have gained 8.7% in the past year.
