Image: Bigstock
Telenor Partners AWS to Bolster Streaming Services in the Nordics
Telenor ASA (TELNY - Free Report) recently collaborated with Amazon Web Services (“AWS”) to expedite its transition to cloud-based TV streaming services. Through this initiative, TELNY will leverage AWS' cutting-edge technologies to create a cloud-native, comprehensive streaming platform to enhance the streaming experience for millions of customers across Norway, Sweden and Finland. With a focus on live-TV, Catch Up, Start Over, Network Personal Video Recorder (“PVR”) and Video on Demand (“VOD”), Telenor is set to reshape the landscape of TV and entertainment services in the region.
The alliance is built on Telenor’s existing VOD service, which already utilizes the AWS cloud. The new platform will further expand Telenor’s capabilities, enabling it to meet the growing demand for high-quality streaming services. The company will implement a Secure Media Cloud Platform backed by AWS. The platform will feature Continuous Integration and Continuous Delivery/Deployment environments, allowing for rapid and scalable application onboarding.
AWS Professional Services will play a crucial role in facilitating the implementation of Telenor’s cloud-native platform. By leveraging proven automation frameworks, AWS will aid Telenor in enhancing operational efficiency and ensuring alignment with Telenor’s Defendable Architecture. Telenor will harness Amazon S3, Amazon EC2, and AWS Direct Connect to design scalable and cost-effective video streaming solutions, offering petabyte-scale storage and high-speed 100 Gbps connections to its networks.
Telenor ASA Price and Consensus
Telenor ASA price-consensus-chart | Telenor ASA Quote
Telenor has a long-standing partnership with AWS. In June 2024, TELNY planned to invest around 100 million NOK to enhance its sovereign cloud capabilities, utilizing AWS and Skygard's advanced data center. In partnership with AWS, Telenor will deliver tailored solutions for Norwegian enterprises, addressing critical sovereignty and security needs. Additionally, Telenor will consider using the AWS sovereign-by-design infrastructure to host its internal workloads, ensuring compliance with Norwegian regulatory standards.
By embracing a cloud-native approach, Telenor is poised to deliver enhanced streaming quality, scalability, and cost efficiency to its Nordic customers, strengthening its foothold in the diversified communication services industry.
Telenor is a leading telecommunications company in Norway, operating in one of the world's most advanced telecommunications markets. It provides mobile communication services globally.
TELNY’S Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
Currently, Telenor carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have declined 3.8% in the past year compared with the sub-industry’s loss of 15.2%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the broader technology space are InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC - Free Report) , Ubiquiti Inc. (UI - Free Report) and Qualcomm Incorporated (QCOM - Free Report) . IDCC & UI presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, while QCOM carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
IDCC is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions, which are used in digital cellular as well as wireless 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. It has a long-term growth expectation of 17.44%.
Ubiquiti’s effective management of its strong global network of more than 100 distributors and master resellers improved its visibility for future demand and inventory management techniques. In the last reported quarter, Ubiquiti delivered an earnings surprise of 20.9%. Its highly flexible global business model remains apt to adapt to the changing market dynamics to overcome challenges while maximizing growth.
Qualcomm is well-positioned to meet its long-term revenue targets driven by solid 5G traction, greater visibility and a diversified revenue stream. It is increasingly focusing on the seamless transition from a wireless communications firm for the mobile industry to a connected processor company for the intelligent edge.