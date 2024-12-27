Gladstone Commercial (GOOD) Stock Moves -1.05%: What You Should Know

Gladstone Commercial (
GOOD Quick Quote GOOD - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $16.01, demonstrating a -1.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.11%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.77%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.49%.
The the stock of real estate investment trust has fallen by 8.38% in the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 4.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Gladstone Commercial in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.35, indicating a 2.78% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.45 million, up 4.29% from the year-ago period.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.43 per share and a revenue of $149.46 million, representing changes of -2.72% and +1.27%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Gladstone Commercial should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Gladstone Commercial currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Gladstone Commercial is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 11.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.8.
It's also important to note that GOOD currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.89. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.07 as trading concluded yesterday.
The REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry is part of the Finance sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 78, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
