M/I Homes (MHO) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
M/I Homes (MHO - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $133.97, moving -1.74% from the previous trading session. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.
Shares of the homebuilder have depreciated by 17.14% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Construction sector's loss of 10.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of M/I Homes in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on January 29, 2025. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $4.83, signifying a 31.97% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.17 billion, indicating a 20.12% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $19.83 per share and revenue of $4.47 billion, which would represent changes of +22.33% and +10.77%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for M/I Homes. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. M/I Homes is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
With respect to valuation, M/I Homes is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.88. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 8.03 of its industry.
The Building Products - Home Builders industry is part of the Construction sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, putting it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
