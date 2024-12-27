Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stock Moves -1.01%: What You Should Know

Honeywell International Inc. (
HON Quick Quote HON - Free Report) closed at $229.51 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.01% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.77%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.
The company's stock has climbed by 0.97% in the past month, exceeding the Conglomerates sector's loss of 1.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Honeywell International Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.31, marking a 11.15% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $9.97 billion, indicating a 5.56% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
HON's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $9.73 per share and revenue of $38.46 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.22% and +4.92%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Honeywell International Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.57% lower. Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Honeywell International Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 23.83. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.85.
It's also important to note that HON currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.88. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Diversified Operations industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.17.
The Diversified Operations industry is part of the Conglomerates sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 221, placing it within the bottom 12% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.
