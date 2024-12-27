Why the Market Dipped But Copa Holdings (CPA) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Copa Holdings (
CPA Quick Quote CPA - Free Report) standing at $87.64, reflecting a +0.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.
The holding company for Panama's national airline's shares have seen a decrease of 6.23% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.43% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. On that day, Copa Holdings is projected to report earnings of $3.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.2%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $881.63 million, indicating a 3.85% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.45 per share and revenue of $3.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.94% and -0.34%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% lower. As of now, Copa Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.06. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.38 of its industry.
Investors should also note that CPA has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 1 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
Why the Market Dipped But Copa Holdings (CPA) Gained Today
The most recent trading session ended with Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) standing at $87.64, reflecting a +0.13% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.49%.
The holding company for Panama's national airline's shares have seen a decrease of 6.23% over the last month, surpassing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.43% and falling behind the S&P 500's gain of 0.4%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Copa Holdings in its upcoming release. On that day, Copa Holdings is projected to report earnings of $3.88 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 13.2%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $881.63 million, indicating a 3.85% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.45 per share and revenue of $3.45 billion. These totals would mark changes of -13.94% and -0.34%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Copa Holdings. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.49% lower. As of now, Copa Holdings holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Copa Holdings is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 6.06. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 10.38 of its industry.
Investors should also note that CPA has a PEG ratio of 0.69 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Airline was holding an average PEG ratio of 1 at yesterday's closing price.
The Transportation - Airline industry is part of the Transportation sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, placing it within the top 10% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.