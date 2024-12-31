Halliburton to Acquire Offshore Technology Provider Optime Subsea

Halliburton Company ( HAL Quick Quote HAL - Free Report) recently announced an accord with Optime Subsea, a Norwegian pioneer in offshore technology and subsea solutions. Upon acquisition, Optime Subsea's revolutionary umbilical-less technology will integrate with Halliburton’s Testing and Subsea division, which will help both companies gain global market access and further technological development. Benefits of Optime Subsea’s Acquisition by HAL
Optime Subsea, the company that dates back to 2015, has shown exceptional growth from being a local Norwegian startup to becoming a global leader in subsea technology. The services in its portfolio include subsea intervention and well control, which help in the simplification of operations and risk reduction. With this acquisition, Optime Subsea’s revolutionary technology will provide numerous benefits in comparison to its traditional hydraulic umbilicals.
The agreement with HAL validates its journey from being a local operator to gaining access to the global markets and becoming a leader in subsea service providers. The company has a strong base in the Notodden and Kongsberg locations, anticipating significant growth post acquisition. The company also has a vision to continue its collaboration with the local community and the industry at large to proceed with its growth objectives.
Post acquisition, HAL expects advancement in its subsea oil and gas value chain and maximization of the value of its assets to provide modular, scalable and universal solutions to its customers.
HAL’s Earlier Collaboration With Optime
The strategic alliance formed between the two companies in 2021 has set the benchmark for Optime Subsea’s recent acquisition. In 2021, their partnership saw the successful commercialization of subsea interventions using Optime’s Remotely Operated Controls System. The deal highlights the importance of Norway as an innovation hub shaping the future of the oil and gas industry.
The transaction, expected to be sealed by early 2025, will materialize upon necessary approvals from the regulatory authorities and other customary closing conditions.
