3 Top-Ranked MFS Mutual Funds for Strong Returns
Founded in 1924, MFS (Massachusetts Financial Services) had $645.3 billion in assets under management as of Sept. 30, 2024. The company manages more than 80 portfolios, which invest in domestic and global stocks and fixed-income debt securities. It focuses on providing a wide variety of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals.
MFS is headquartered in Boston, MA, and has investment offices in Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Mexico City, Toronto, London, Sydney, Luxembourg and Tokyo. The company has a dedicated staff of more than 2000 worldwide, catering to clients' needs. Its investment approach includes integrated study, international cooperation and expertise in risk management.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds. Mfs Blended Research Value Equity Fund (BRUHX - Free Report) , MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund (BMSYX - Free Report) and Mfs Blended Research Small Cap Equity Fund (BRSYX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.
MFS Blended Research Core Equity invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies or issues, preferably with large-market capitalization. BRUHX advisors generally invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest.
MFS Blended Research Core Equity fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.3%. As of the end of August 2024, BRUHX held 111 issues, with 12.3% of its net assets invested in JPMorgan Chase.
MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies with medium-market capitalization. BMSYX advisors generally invest in common stocks, real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest.
MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12.2%. BMSYX has an expense ratio of 0.49%.
Mfs Blended Research Small Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of domestic and foreign companies with small market capitalizations. BRSYX advisors generally consider small-cap companies like those with market capitalizations similar to companies listed in the Russell 2000 Index over the last 13 months at the time of purchase.
MFS Growth fund has returned 4.8% in the past three years. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of BRSYX since September 2015.
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all MFS mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.
