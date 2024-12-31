Buy 3 Carillon Mutual Funds for Great Returns

Carillon mutual funds, managed by Raymond James Investment Management, has a wide range of investment options such as equities, fixed-income and multi-asset products. All the funds are managed by separate teams of professionals who employ the active approach to management based on research to achieve a risk-adjusted return. Carillon also incorporates ESG considerations into its investment approach, thus making it sustainable investing. Access to these diverse investment strategies through a single point of contact makes Carillon mutual funds a good investment choice.
We have chosen three Carillon mutual funds —
Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock ( EISIX Quick Quote EISIX - Free Report) , Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec ( HRCIX Quick Quote HRCIX - Free Report) and Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth ( HAGAX Quick Quote HAGAX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee. Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies from countries outside the United States. EISIX chooses companies based on their potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall value.
David R. Vaughn has been the lead manager of EISIX since Feb. 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like iShares MSCI India ETF (3.6%) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (2.6%) and 3i Group plc (1.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
EISIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.4% and 9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. EISIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,
please click here. Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec fund invests in common stocks of companies demonstrating the potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall company value.
C. Frank Feng has been the lead manager of HRCIX since June 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (11.2%), NVIDIA Corp (11.1%) and Microsoft Corp (11.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
HRCIX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.2% and 18.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%. HRCIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth fund invests its net assets and borrowings in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. HAGAX advisors select companies based on their potential for above-average earnings or sales growth, reasonable valuations and manageable debt levels.
Christopher Sassouni has been the lead manager of HAGAX since Jan. 3, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (2.5%), Ross Stores, Inc. (2.3%) and AmerisourceBergen Corp (2.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
HAGAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.8% and 11.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.06%. HAGAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week.
Get it free >>
Image: Bigstock
Buy 3 Carillon Mutual Funds for Great Returns
Carillon mutual funds, managed by Raymond James Investment Management, has a wide range of investment options such as equities, fixed-income and multi-asset products. All the funds are managed by separate teams of professionals who employ the active approach to management based on research to achieve a risk-adjusted return. Carillon also incorporates ESG considerations into its investment approach, thus making it sustainable investing. Access to these diverse investment strategies through a single point of contact makes Carillon mutual funds a good investment choice.
We have chosen three Carillon mutual funds — Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock (EISIX - Free Report) , Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec (HRCIX - Free Report) and Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth (HAGAX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
Carillon ClariVest Intl Stock fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of companies from countries outside the United States. EISIX chooses companies based on their potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall value.
David R. Vaughn has been the lead manager of EISIX since Feb. 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like iShares MSCI India ETF (3.6%) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (2.6%) and 3i Group plc (1.9%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
EISIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.4% and 9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.95%. EISIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
Carillon ClariVest Capital Apprec fund invests in common stocks of companies demonstrating the potential for long-term growth in earnings, cash flow and overall company value.
C. Frank Feng has been the lead manager of HRCIX since June 28, 2013. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (11.2%), NVIDIA Corp (11.1%) and Microsoft Corp (11.1%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
HRCIX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.2% and 18.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.70%. HRCIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Carillon Eagle Mid Cap Growth fund invests its net assets and borrowings in equity securities of mid-capitalization companies. HAGAX advisors select companies based on their potential for above-average earnings or sales growth, reasonable valuations and manageable debt levels.
Christopher Sassouni has been the lead manager of HAGAX since Jan. 3, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp (2.5%), Ross Stores, Inc. (2.3%) and AmerisourceBergen Corp (2.2%) as of Sept. 30, 2024.
HAGAX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.8% and 11.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.06%. HAGAX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>