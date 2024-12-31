Eni Expands Offshore Output With Baleine Phase 2 Milestone

Eni SpA ( E Quick Quote E - Free Report) has commenced Phase 2 production from the Baleine field in Côte d'Ivoire’s offshore, a milestone in the country's energy development. This new phase elevates production to 60,000 barrels of oil per day and 70 million cubic feet of associated gas, strengthening Côte d'Ivoire’s role in the global energy sector.
The project utilizes the Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading Unit Petrojarl Kong alongside the Floating Storage and Offloading Unit Yamoussoukro. While oil is exported, the processed gas is directed to the local energy network through the infrastructure developed during Phase 1. This initiative underscores Eni's commitment to bolstering national energy access and highlights Côte d'Ivoire’s growing prominence as an energy-producing nation.
Baleine is notable as Africa’s first net-zero emission upstream project, achieving carbon neutrality for Scope 1 and 2 emissions. Eni employs advanced technologies to minimize the carbon footprint and supports local initiatives like clean cooking programs, benefiting over 575,000 vulnerable individuals. It also expects to protect and restore 14 classified forests. These efforts align with broader sustainable development goals and reinforce Eni’s collaboration with Côte d'Ivoire.
The rapid execution of Baleine Phase 2 demonstrates Eni’s operational efficiency. Following the Final Investment Decision in December 2022, Phase 1 began in August 2023, and Phase 2 was completed safely and swiftly. Eni’s innovative renovation and reuse of production units further showcase its ability to achieve rapid time-to-market.
Eni has been active in Côte d'Ivoire since 2015, currently producing 22,000 barrels of oil equivalent daily and operating 10 deepwater blocks in partnership with Petroci Holding. The company’s ambitious plans include the development of Baleine Phase 3, which could boost total production to 150,000 barrels of oil per day and 200 million cubic feet of associated gas. This expansion will further position Côte d'Ivoire as a regional energy hub and deepen Eni's strategic collaboration with its local partners.
E's Zacks Rank & Key Picks
E currently has a Zack Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the
energy sector may look at some better-ranked stocks like TechnipFMC plc ( FTI Quick Quote FTI - Free Report) , Oceaneering International, Inc. ( OII Quick Quote OII - Free Report) and Nine Energy Service ( NINE Quick Quote NINE - Free Report) . While TechnipFMC and Oceaneering presently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Nine Energy carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here .
TechnipFMC is a leading manufacturer and supplier of products, services and fully integrated technology solutions for the energy industry. It focuses on the subsea segment in offshore basins worldwide. FTI’s growing backlog ensures strong revenue visibility and supports margin improvements.
Oceaneering International delivers integrated technology solutions across all stages of the offshore oilfield lifecycle. With a geographically diverse asset portfolio and a balanced revenue mix between domestic and international operations, the company effectively mitigates risk. As a leading provider of offshore equipment and technology solutions to the energy sector, OII benefits from strong relationships with top-tier customers, ensuring revenue visibility and business stability.
Nine Energy Service provides onshore completion and production services for unconventional oil and gas resource development. The company operates across key prolific basins in the United States, including the Permian, Eagle Ford, MidCon, Barnett, Bakken, Rockies, Marcellus and Utica, as well as throughout Canada. With a sustained demand for oil and gas in the future, the demand for NINE’s services is anticipated to increase, which should position the company for growth in the long run.
