Stellantis to Pay $4.2M Penalty for Exceeding Legal Emission Limit
Stellantis N.V. (STLA - Free Report) is set to pay $4.2 million to the California Air Resources Board (“CARB”) after some of its vehicles were found to emit pollutants beyond legal limits. Local authorities discovered that certain models were equipped with unauthorized devices to bypass emissions controls, releasing nearly 55 tons of excess nitrogen oxides into the environment.
The affected vehicles include the 2014-2016 Ram ProMaster, Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500, all powered by 3.0-liter diesel engines. In addition to the fine, Stellantis will recall and modify these vehicles to meet California’s emissions standards.
Out of the $4.2 million penalty, more than $2 million will go to California’s Air Pollution Control Fund as a civil penalty. Per Reuters, the remaining $2.1 million will support a program encouraging cargo ships to slow down during peak whale and ozone seasons.
This isn’t Stellantis’ first run-in with emissions violations in the United States. In 2019, the company paid a $305 million civil fine for using illegal software in 2014-2016 Ram 1500 and Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles with 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 engines. It also recalled and repaired more than 100,000 vehicles nationwide, spending around $800 million to resolve the matter.
Stellantis’ troubles continued into 2022 when it reached a plea deal with the Justice Department, agreeing to pay $96.1 million in fines and forfeit $203.6 million related to diesel emissions cheating. The company has also faced penalties for selling non-compliant gasoline-powered vehicles. In 2021, Stellantis paid $5.6 million in California after more than 30,000 Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango models with 5.7-liter V8 engines were found to violate state emission regulations.
