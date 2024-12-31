We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
HomeStreet Arm to Unload $990M Multifamily Loans to Bank of America
HomeStreet, Inc.’s (HMST - Free Report) subsidiary, HomeStreet Bank, is selling roughly $990 million worth of its multifamily commercial real estate loans to Bank of America, Corp. (BAC - Free Report) . This will help it mitigate funding costs and boost profitability. The sale is anticipated to be completed before Dec. 31, 2024.
Rationale Behind HMST’s Loan Sale to BAC
HomeStreet will sell loans at an approximately 8% discount and receive nearly $906 million from Bank of America. This discount signifies the existing interest rate scenario and that the loans sold are primarily lower-yielding loans with longer duration than the entire portfolio. HomeStreet will retain the servicing of the loans.
HMST plans to use the proceeds for repayment of FHLB advances and brokered deposits that carry significantly higher interest rates than the company’s core deposits.
Mark Mason, CEO, president & chairman of HomeStreet, said, “Entering into this agreement ... is the first step in implementing a new strategic plan, which we expect to result in a return to profitability for the bank and on a consolidated basis early next year.”
The deal marks a significant milestone for HMST as it paves the way to profitability after four consecutive quarters of adjusted losses. Further, this move could help reduce investor concerns following the regulators’ decision to halt its proposed merger with FirstSun Capital Bancorp.
Restructuring Efforts by Other Finance Firms
Earlier this month, Valley National Bancorp. (VLY - Free Report) completed the sale of a diverse pool of performing commercial real estate (CRE) mortgage loans to Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM - Free Report) .
The loan pool sold by Valley National had a contractual balance of roughly $925 million, of which almost $823 million was identified and moved to held for sale as of Sept. 30, 2024. The loan pool has been sold at a discount of roughly 1% to par value to BAM, with VLY retaining customer-facing servicing responsibilities.
This move aligns with Valley National’s efforts to manage the CRE loan portfolio prudently and reduce its exposure to the loan category, thus mitigating concentration risk.