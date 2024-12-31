Back to top

Company News for Dec 30, 2024

  • Amedisys Inc.’s ((AMED - Free Report) ) shares climbed 4.7% following news that the company extended the deadline to close its $3.3 billion merger plan with UnitedHealth Group Inc. ((UNH - Free Report) ). 
  • Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. ((LW - Free Report) ) advanced 2.6% after the company filed that the activist investor Jana Partners is working with a sixth executive to change its board. 
  • Rigetti Computing Inc.’s ((RGTI - Free Report) ) shares jumped 10.6% in line with the massive ongoing rally fo the quantum computing industry. 
  • Shares of Costco Wholesale Corp. ((COST - Free Report) ) fell 1.7% after the FDA issued a new warning about recalled eggs sold by the company due to potential contamination with salmonella bacterium.

