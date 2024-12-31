Here's Why You Should Hold EnerSys Stock in Your Portfolio Now

EnerSys ( ENS Quick Quote ENS - Free Report) has been witnessing strength in its Motive power segment, driven by increased sales of maintenance-free thin plate pure lead and lithium products. The segment’s revenues increased 3% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended September 2024). Management expects the Motive Power segment will benefit from strength in the automation and electrification markets. Solid momentum in the aerospace and defense end markets is aiding the Specialty segment. The segment’s revenues increased 9% year over year in the fiscal second quarter. The company has been strengthening its business through acquisitions. In July 2024, EnerSys acquired Bren-Tronics, Inc. in an all-cash deal of $208 million. The acquisition will strengthen its position as a critical enabler of the energy transition and support its growth in the growing military and defense end market. The buyout, which expanded ENS’ lithium product offerings, is likely to add $60 million of revenues and 25 cents of earnings per share to its fiscal 2025 results. Also, in April 2023, EnerSys acquired the United Kingdom-based battery service and maintenance provider, Industrial Battery and Charger Services Limited (“IBCS”). The addition of IBCS has bolstered the company’s motive power service offerings and strengthened its presence in the U.K. market. In the fiscal second quarter, acquisitions boosted sales by 2%. The company remains focused on rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchases. It paid out dividends of $18.6 million and bought back shares worth $75.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025. ENS hiked its quarterly dividend by 7% to 24 cents per share in August 2024. Exiting the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company was left to repurchase shares worth $258 million in aggregate. However, a decrease in capital spending of the telecommunication and broadband customers is adversely impacting EnerSys’ Energy Systems segment. The segment’s revenues were down 9.6% year over year in the fiscal second quarter. Demand softness in the telecom and broadband end markets remains concerning for the company. ENS’ Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Graham Corporation ( GHM Quick Quote GHM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham's fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 8.4%. Federal Signal Corporation ( FSS Quick Quote FSS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FSS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.8%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Signal's 2024 earnings has increased 3.1%. Generac Holdings ( GNRC Quick Quote GNRC - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.8%. In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for GNRC's 2024 earnings has increased 5.4%.
Here's Why You Should Hold EnerSys Stock in Your Portfolio Now
EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) has been witnessing strength in its Motive power segment, driven by increased sales of maintenance-free thin plate pure lead and lithium products. The segment’s revenues increased 3% year over year in the second quarter of fiscal 2025 (ended September 2024). Management expects the Motive Power segment will benefit from strength in the automation and electrification markets. Solid momentum in the aerospace and defense end markets is aiding the Specialty segment. The segment’s revenues increased 9% year over year in the fiscal second quarter.
The company has been strengthening its business through acquisitions. In July 2024, EnerSys acquired Bren-Tronics, Inc. in an all-cash deal of $208 million. The acquisition will strengthen its position as a critical enabler of the energy transition and support its growth in the growing military and defense end market. The buyout, which expanded ENS’ lithium product offerings, is likely to add $60 million of revenues and 25 cents of earnings per share to its fiscal 2025 results.
Also, in April 2023, EnerSys acquired the United Kingdom-based battery service and maintenance provider, Industrial Battery and Charger Services Limited (“IBCS”). The addition of IBCS has bolstered the company’s motive power service offerings and strengthened its presence in the U.K. market. In the fiscal second quarter, acquisitions boosted sales by 2%.
The company remains focused on rewarding its shareholders through dividend payouts and share repurchases. It paid out dividends of $18.6 million and bought back shares worth $75.2 million in the first six months of fiscal 2025. ENS hiked its quarterly dividend by 7% to 24 cents per share in August 2024. Exiting the second quarter of fiscal 2025, the company was left to repurchase shares worth $258 million in aggregate.
However, a decrease in capital spending of the telecommunication and broadband customers is adversely impacting EnerSys’ Energy Systems segment. The segment’s revenues were down 9.6% year over year in the fiscal second quarter. Demand softness in the telecom and broadband end markets remains concerning for the company.
ENS’ Price Performance
In the past month, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have lost 5.1% compared with the industry’s 8.8% decline.
Also, adverse currency movements are a worry for the company. For instance, in the fiscal second quarter, foreign currency translation had an adverse impact of 1% on the Motive Power segment’s sales.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks are presented below.
Graham Corporation (GHM - Free Report) currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
GHM delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 101.9%. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Graham’s fiscal 2025 earnings has increased 8.4%.
Federal Signal Corporation (FSS - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). FSS delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 11.8%.
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Federal Signal’s 2024 earnings has increased 3.1%.
Generac Holdings (GNRC - Free Report) presently carries a Zacks Rank of 2. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 10.8%.
In the past 60 days, the consensus estimate for GNRC’s 2024 earnings has increased 5.4%.