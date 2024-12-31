Sumitomo Mitsui Considers Expanding Collaboration With Jefferies

Japan’s
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. ( SMFG Quick Quote SMFG - Free Report) seeks to strengthen its alliance with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. ( JEF Quick Quote JEF - Free Report) to expand into new areas such as equity trading to enhance its global business. This was stated by Toru Nakashima, CEO of SMFG, in an interview with Bloomberg. Rationale Behind SMFG-JEF Alliance
Through this partnership, initiated in 2021, Sumitomo Mitsui aims to compete in the U.S. financial markets by emphasizing the underwriting of new stocks and bonds alongside advisory services for deal-making. Now, Nakashima is exploring the possibility of tying up with Jefferies in the equity market as well.
Nakashima stated, “Except for Japanese stocks, we are weak in equities and it will take a lot of work to build up equity trading from scratch. So, I am wondering if there are ways to use Jefferies’ platform.” SMFG has been working to expand its trading operations in the United States with a primary focus on interest rates and investment-grade credit. Further, Nakashima mentioned that Sumitomo Mitsui hasn’t been able to benefit from relationships with the U.S. corporate clients given a weakness in equity underwriting. This alliance aims to resolve this by combining SMFG’s massive balance sheet and debt capital markets expertise with JEF’s significant experience in mergers & acquisitions advisory and equity financing services. Currently, Sumitomo Mitsui holds 15% economic ownership in Jefferies through non-voting shares. When asked about increasing the stake, Nakashima mentioned, “This is something that could be considered in the future. Jefferies’ valuation has become very big, so the investment would need a lot of money.” Other Growth Plans by Sumitomo Mitsui
Further, Nakashima intends the alliance to drive growth in the Asia-Pacific region. “Jefferies has strong operations in Australia and India, where we don’t have much investment banking capabilities,” he stated.
Sumitomo Mitsui is planning to establish a back office and IT center in India, in sync with its leading local competitors, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. ( MUFG Quick Quote MUFG - Free Report) and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. ( MFG Quick Quote MFG - Free Report) , who are already functioning in the country and have hired hundreds of personnel. Last month, Yasushi Itagaki, head of MUGF’s global commercial banking business, mentioned that MUFG’s goal is to increase its investments and acquisitions in India and boost its annual returns to 20% over the next 10 years. Meanwhile, this February, MFG agreed to invest in Credit Saison India to grow its business in the region. Nakashima further said, “India is a strategically very important place for us. In addition to our banking business, it’s an extremely important location for IT development, talent acquisition and back-office services.” He also mentioned that the timing of the project hasn’t been determined yet. Also, he said, “In the US, the positive impact of the Trump administration will manifest first. At least in the short term, I think the US economy will be good. In Japan too, I think the government will take stimulative economic measures.” Currently, SMFG & JEF carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here
Image: Bigstock
Sumitomo Mitsui Considers Expanding Collaboration With Jefferies
Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (SMFG - Free Report) seeks to strengthen its alliance with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF - Free Report) to expand into new areas such as equity trading to enhance its global business. This was stated by Toru Nakashima, CEO of SMFG, in an interview with Bloomberg.
Rationale Behind SMFG-JEF Alliance
Through this partnership, initiated in 2021, Sumitomo Mitsui aims to compete in the U.S. financial markets by emphasizing the underwriting of new stocks and bonds alongside advisory services for deal-making. Now, Nakashima is exploring the possibility of tying up with Jefferies in the equity market as well.
Nakashima stated, “Except for Japanese stocks, we are weak in equities and it will take a lot of work to build up equity trading from scratch. So, I am wondering if there are ways to use Jefferies’ platform.”
SMFG has been working to expand its trading operations in the United States with a primary focus on interest rates and investment-grade credit.
Further, Nakashima mentioned that Sumitomo Mitsui hasn’t been able to benefit from relationships with the U.S. corporate clients given a weakness in equity underwriting. This alliance aims to resolve this by combining SMFG’s massive balance sheet and debt capital markets expertise with JEF’s significant experience in mergers & acquisitions advisory and equity financing services.
Currently, Sumitomo Mitsui holds 15% economic ownership in Jefferies through non-voting shares. When asked about increasing the stake, Nakashima mentioned, “This is something that could be considered in the future. Jefferies’ valuation has become very big, so the investment would need a lot of money.”
Other Growth Plans by Sumitomo Mitsui
Further, Nakashima intends the alliance to drive growth in the Asia-Pacific region. “Jefferies has strong operations in Australia and India, where we don’t have much investment banking capabilities,” he stated.
Sumitomo Mitsui is planning to establish a back office and IT center in India, in sync with its leading local competitors, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc. (MUFG - Free Report) and Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG - Free Report) , who are already functioning in the country and have hired hundreds of personnel.
Last month, Yasushi Itagaki, head of MUGF’s global commercial banking business, mentioned that MUFG’s goal is to increase its investments and acquisitions in India and boost its annual returns to 20% over the next 10 years. Meanwhile, this February, MFG agreed to invest in Credit Saison India to grow its business in the region.
Nakashima further said, “India is a strategically very important place for us. In addition to our banking business, it’s an extremely important location for IT development, talent acquisition and back-office services.” He also mentioned that the timing of the project hasn’t been determined yet.
Also, he said, “In the US, the positive impact of the Trump administration will manifest first. At least in the short term, I think the US economy will be good. In Japan too, I think the government will take stimulative economic measures.”
Currently, SMFG & JEF carry a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.