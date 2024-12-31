Here's Why You Should Stay Away From RCI Stock Entering Into 2025

Roger Communications ( RCI Quick Quote RCI - Free Report) shares have dropped 17% over the past six months, underperforming the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s appreciation of 16.5% and the Zacks Cable Television industry’s return of 3.4%.
RCI’s subpar performance can be attributed to intense market competition, declining cable revenues, and macroeconomic uncertainties.
RCI Struggles With Market Challenges & Fierce Competition
Roger Communications has been struggling due to intense competition in the wireless market, facing challenges in maintaining its market share against major rivals like BCE, TELUS and Videotron.
In the cable segment, RCI is struggling to retain customers and compete effectively with other internet service providers, including smaller regional players and emerging technologies. As a result, in the third quarter of 2024, RCI’s cable revenues fell 1% year over year, driven by the reduction in its Home Phone and Satellite subscriber bases.
Furthermore, macroeconomic uncertainties and shifting consumer spending patterns are also impacting demand for premium services like 5G and high-speed internet. As more consumers opt for lower-cost alternatives, RCI faces mounting pressure to balance growth and affordability in a challenging market landscape.
In response, RCI has been investing heavily in infrastructure and new technologies, including trials of DOCSIS 4 modems and Wi-Fi 7 routers. While these investments aim to strengthen its position, they risk narrowing the RCI’s margins and straining its cash flows.
RCI has also signed a strategic agreement to buy Bell’s 37.5% ownership stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, aiming to bolster its long-term prospects and deliver greater value to its shareholders.
Earnings Estimates for RCI Trend Downward
For full-year 2024, RCI expects total service revenue growth to be between 8% and 10%. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to grow by 12%-15%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCI’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $3.8 billion, indicating a year-over-year decline of 2.97%.
The consensus mark for fourth-quarter earnings is currently pegged at $1.04 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days. It indicates year-over-year growth of 19.54%.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for RCI’s 2024 revenues is pegged at $14.69 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 2.66%.
The consensus mark for RCI’s 2024 earnings is currently pegged at $3.55 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days. It suggests year-over-year growth of 5.34%.
RCI beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, the average surprise being 3.87%.
RCI’s performance reflects significant challenges, with competitive pressure, especially in the wireless market, declining cable revenues and macroeconomic uncertainties weighing heavily on its growth.
RCI currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), suggesting that it may be wise for investors to stay away from the stock for the time being.
