Here's Why Helen of Troy is Well Positioned for Growth in 2025

Helen of Troy Limited (HELE), a leading global consumer products company, is renowned for its diverse portfolio of trusted brands and commitment to innovation. As the company adapts to shifting consumer preferences and market dynamics, HELE remains focused on strengthening its brand equity, optimizing operational efficiency and driving sustainable long-term growth. Let us analyze the fundamentals of Helen of Troy to understand the key drivers behind its market position and financial resilience. HELE's Growth Strategy: Project Pegasus & Elevate for Growth
Helen of Troy is actively advancing its global restructuring initiative, Project Pegasus, which is designed to enhance operating margins by boosting efficiency and cutting costs. The project continues to progress as planned, delivering essential resources that are being reinvested into strengthening the company’s brands. This reinvestment, supported by solid brand fundamentals, is fueling improvements in marketing through innovative creative strategies, more dynamic media campaigns, enhanced product innovation and sharper execution.
The Elevate for Growth plan outlines HELE’s strategic vision for fiscal 2025-2030, building upon the solid groundwork laid during the Transformation era. This plan is centered on driving growth through innovative ideas and enhanced capabilities, with a strong emphasis on brand development, strengthening retailer partnerships and leveraging the company’s scale and operational expertise. Guided by well-defined "Where to Play" and "How to Win" strategies, the company is confident that Elevate for Growth establishes ambitious yet attainable objectives for long-term success. What Else is Fueling HELE’s Growth and Success?
Helen of Troy remains dedicated to long-term strategic priorities, with a focus on enhancing core operations and optimizing its growth portfolio. Through a data-driven approach, the company is reinforcing brand fundamentals. Efforts to expand into key international markets and streamline distribution networks are anticipated to drive stronger sales performance in the future.
HELE has recently expanded its portfolio by acquiring Olive & June, an omnichannel nail care brand. This acquisition aligns with the company's broader goal of strengthening its presence in the beauty and wellness sectors. The addition of Olive & June is expected to significantly enhance Helen of Troy's revenue growth, gross profit margin, adjusted EBITDA margin and adjusted earnings per share. Moreover, this is predicted to have a positive impact on the company's free cash flow conversion. Helen of Troy has been strategically investing in its Leadership Brands, a portfolio of market-leading names known for their strong market presence. This portfolio includes well-established brands such as OXO, Hydro Flask, Osprey, Vicks, Braun, Honeywell, PUR, Hot Tools and Drybar, all of which are well-positioned to drive market-share growth. These high-margin brands represent a substantial portion of the company's total sales, contributing significantly to its overall performance. HELE Stock's Valuation
HELE is currently trading at a discount to its historical and industry benchmarks. Helen of Troy's forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple is 7.92X, below its median level of 10.95X in the past year and lower than the industry's multiple of 26.98X. This implies that relative to its earnings potential, HELE stock might still be undervalued. For investors, this presents an attractive opportunity, which is further underscored by HELE's current Value Score of A.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Final Words on HELE
Despite near-term challenges like a tough consumer landscape and elevated SG&A costs, Helen of Troy's strategic focus on operational efficiency, brand growth and smart acquisitions, coupled with its robust initiatives like Project Pegasus and Elevate for Growth, positions the company for long-term success. These efforts are not only improving operational performance but also enhancing this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company's market share and brand strength across key sectors. Though HELE stock has dipped 1.5% in the past three months, it has outperformed the industry's decline of 17.1% in the same time frame.
HELE Stock Past Three-Month Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
