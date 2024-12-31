Back to top

Top Stock Picks for Week of December 30, 2024

Twilio Inc. (TWLO - Free Report) provides Cloud Communications Platform-as-a-Service.Twilio is benefiting from accelerated digital transformations amid a growing hybrid working trend. Its selective acquisitions and strategic investments in businesses and technologies are enhancing its product portfolio and fortifying its global presence. The company is gaining traction not only from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but also from first-time deals with new customers due to its firm focus on introducing products and a go-to-market sales strategy. Its ongoing cost-saving initiatives are driving profits and margins, which is praiseworthy. The market in which Twilio operates has a huge growth potential. Twilio is a cash-rich company with a strong balance sheet.  Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Twilio in its upcoming earnings disclosure. Twilio Inc. has become a shining star in 2024, with its stock surging an impressive 98.9% over the past six months.  

AppLovin Corporation (APP - Free Report) provides a technology platform which enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps.AppLovin  has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Shares of this mobile app technology company have returned +5.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. The Zacks Technology Services industry, to which AppLovin belongs, has gained 3.7% over this period. For the current quarter, AppLovin is expected to post earnings indicating a change of +159.2% from the year-ago quarter. Its Zacks Rank #1 does suggest that it may outperform the broader market in the near term. AppLovin has outperformed its sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 741.1%.


