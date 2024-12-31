We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Defined Outcome ETF (BALT) Hits New 52-Week High
Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT - Free Report) is probably on the radar for investors seeking momentum. The fund just hit a 52-week high and moved up 11.01% from its 52-week low price of $28.43 per share.
Are more gains in store for this ETF? Let us take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
BALT in Focus
Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) to a cap and provide a measure of downside protection by seeking to buffer investors against losses. The fund targets a 20% buffer every 3-month outcome period. The product charges 69 bps in annual fees (See: All Define Outcome ETFs).
Why the Move?
The defined outcome ETF has been an area to watch lately, given escalating geopolitical tensions and increasing inflation in the United States. Additionally, forecasts of rising uncertainty in 2025, and President Trump’s primary campaign promises of imposing new tariffs and initiating a "mass deportation" of undocumented immigrants could further drive prices.
Innovator Defined Outcome ETFs allow investors to take advantage of market growth while maintaining defined levels of buffers against loss.
More Gains Ahead?
BALT might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 10.52 (per Barchart.com), which cues another rally.