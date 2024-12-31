UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Moves -0.43%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with UnitedHealth Group (
UNH Quick Quote UNH - Free Report) standing at $507.80, reflecting a -0.43% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.19%.
Shares of the largest U.S. health insurer have depreciated by 16.42% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Medical sector's loss of 5.64% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
The upcoming earnings release of UnitedHealth Group will be of great interest to investors. On that day, UnitedHealth Group is projected to report earnings of $6.74 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.42%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $101.88 billion, up 7.89% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $27.61 per share and a revenue of $401.88 billion, indicating changes of +9.91% and +8.14%, respectively, from the former year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for UnitedHealth Group. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, UnitedHealth Group holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, UnitedHealth Group is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.47. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.
It is also worth noting that UNH currently has a PEG ratio of 1.5. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - HMOs industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.93.
The Medical - HMOs industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
