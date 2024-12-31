We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Canada Goose (GOOS) Fell More Than Broader Market
In the latest market close, Canada Goose (GOOS - Free Report) reached $9.85, with a -1.3% movement compared to the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 1.07% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.
Shares of the high-end coat maker have appreciated by 5.72% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.46% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Canada Goose in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Canada Goose to post earnings of $1.10 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 8.91%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $444.24 million, showing a 0.85% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.75 per share and a revenue of $957.64 million, representing changes of +2.74% and -2.9%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Canada Goose. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Canada Goose is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Canada Goose is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.31. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.27.
Also, we should mention that GOOS has a PEG ratio of 0.61. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, finds itself in the top 32% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.