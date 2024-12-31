We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
In the latest trading session, NextEra Energy Partners (NEP - Free Report) closed at $17.59, marking a +1.21% move from the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.97%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.19%.
Heading into today, shares of the limited partnership for clean-energy projects had lost 0.52% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 8.22% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of NextEra Energy Partners in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post earnings of $0.60 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 271.43%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $347.33 million, indicating a 49.71% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
NEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.96 per share and revenue of $1.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +476.47% and +2.67%, respectively.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for NextEra Energy Partners. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 3.52% increase. NextEra Energy Partners is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In the context of valuation, NextEra Energy Partners is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 8.86. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 24.53 for its industry.
The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, putting it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.