Lockheed Martin (LMT) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

Lockheed Martin (
LMT Quick Quote LMT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $483.37, demonstrating a -1.15% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the aerospace and defense company had lost 7.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Aerospace sector's loss of 2.91% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $6.57, signifying a 16.84% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $18.85 billion, indicating a 0.12% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $26.68 per share and revenue of $71.27 billion, which would represent changes of -4.1% and +5.48%, respectively, from the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.55% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Lockheed Martin is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Lockheed Martin is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.33. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.26 of its industry.
Meanwhile, LMT's PEG ratio is currently 4.03. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Aerospace - Defense stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.
