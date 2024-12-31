We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Abbott (ABT) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know
Abbott (ABT - Free Report) closed at $112.80 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.9% move from the prior day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.19%.
The the stock of maker of infant formula, medical devices and drugs has fallen by 3.18% in the past month, leading the Medical sector's loss of 5.64% and undershooting the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Abbott in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.34, reflecting a 12.61% increase from the same quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $11.02 billion, reflecting a 7.64% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.67 per share and a revenue of $42 billion, signifying shifts of +5.18% and +4.71%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Abbott. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. Abbott is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
From a valuation perspective, Abbott is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 24.62. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.71.
Also, we should mention that ABT has a PEG ratio of 2.71. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Medical - Products industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.29.
The Medical - Products industry is part of the Medical sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 126, this industry ranks in the top 50% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.