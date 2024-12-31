United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw United Parcel Service (
UPS Quick Quote UPS - Free Report) ending at $125.32, denoting a -0.63% adjustment from its last day's close. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.97%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.19%.
The the stock of package delivery service has fallen by 7.08% in the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 6.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of United Parcel Service in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $2.50, signifying a 1.21% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $25.23 billion, indicating a 1.28% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $7.48 per share and a revenue of $91 billion, signifying shifts of -14.81% and +0.05%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for United Parcel Service. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Right now, United Parcel Service possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, United Parcel Service is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.86. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.22.
Also, we should mention that UPS has a PEG ratio of 2.07. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.3 as of yesterday's close.
The Transportation - Air Freight and Cargo industry is part of the Transportation sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 80, positioning it in the top 32% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.
Image: Bigstock
