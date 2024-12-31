Tyson Foods (TSN) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors

Tyson Foods (
TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $57.14, demonstrating a -1.43% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.07%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.97%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.19%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the meat producer had lost 10.12% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 4.74% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.36% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Tyson Foods in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Tyson Foods is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 13.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $13.48 billion, up 1.18% from the prior-year quarter.
TSN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.51 per share and revenue of $54.37 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +13.23% and +1.98%, respectively.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Tyson Foods. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher within the past month. Tyson Foods is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
In the context of valuation, Tyson Foods is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.53. This expresses no noticeable deviation compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.53 of its industry.
It's also important to note that TSN currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.87. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Food - Meat Products industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.87.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, positioning it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
