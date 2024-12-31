Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 31, 2024

  • The Boeing Co.’s ((BA - Free Report) ) shares fell 2.3% the government of South Korea ordered an emergency safety inspection of all Boeing 737-800 aircrafts after the deadliest air accident on Dec. 29.  
  • Shares of V2X Inc. ((VVX - Free Report) ) advanced 2.6% after the company won a $170 million contract from the Drug Enforcement Administration. 
  • Coinbase Global Inc.’s ((COIN - Free Report) ) shares tumbled 3.8% following concerns on cryptocurrencies on lower-than-expected Fed rate cut in 2025 and elevated U.S. Treasury yields. 
  • Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. ((PLTR - Free Report) ) tanked 2.4% as market participants remained concerned of extremely high valuation of the company.

