3 American Century Investments Mutual Funds for Higher Returns

American Century Investments has more than 60 years of experience focusing on long-term returns with appropriate risk management and the inclusion of sustainability in its approaches. It has a unique ownership model that channels more than 40% of its profits and over $2 billion toward supporting medical research, thus linking the financial objectives of the firm with the social cause and giving an ethical touch to its mutual funds. American Century Investments also incorporates ESG considerations into its investment approach, making it sustainable investing and an appealing option for investors.
We have chosen three American Century Investments mutual funds —
American Century Focused Lg Cap Val Fund ( ALVDX Quick Quote ALVDX - Free Report) , American Century Global Gold Fund ( BGEIX Quick Quote BGEIX - Free Report) and American Century Utilities Inv ( BULIX Quick Quote BULIX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee. American Century Focused Lg Cap Val Fund invests its assets in large-capitalization companies that fall within the capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index.
Brian Woglom has been the lead manager of ALVDX since Jan. 8, 2016. As of Sept. 30, 2024, most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Johnson & Johnson (7.1%), Medtronic plc (3.9%) and Duke Energy Corp (3.8%).
ALVDX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.7% and 10.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.49%. ALVDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
American Century Global Gold Fund invests most of its assets in companies involved in gold mining, processing, fabricating, distributing, exploring, or other gold-related activities.
Yulin Long has been the lead manager of BGEIX since May 19, 2016. As of Sept. 30, 2024, most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Newmont Corp (5.8%), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (5.5%) and Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd. (5.5%).
BGEIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.4% and 6.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.66%. BGEIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,
please click here. American Century Utilities Inv fund invests most of its assets in securities of companies within the utilities sector. BULIX advisors employ both quantitative and qualitative management strategies, along with risk controls, to build the fund's portfolio.
Yulin Long has been the lead manager of BULIX since Dec. 31, 2010. As of Sept. 30, 2024, most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NextEra Energy, Inc. (10.6%), The Southern Co (7.0%) and Constellation Energy Corp (6.1%).
BULIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.8% and 6.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.66%. BULIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week.
Get it free >>
Image: Bigstock
3 American Century Investments Mutual Funds for Higher Returns
American Century Investments has more than 60 years of experience focusing on long-term returns with appropriate risk management and the inclusion of sustainability in its approaches. It has a unique ownership model that channels more than 40% of its profits and over $2 billion toward supporting medical research, thus linking the financial objectives of the firm with the social cause and giving an ethical touch to its mutual funds. American Century Investments also incorporates ESG considerations into its investment approach, making it sustainable investing and an appealing option for investors.
We have chosen three American Century Investments mutual funds — American Century Focused Lg Cap Val Fund (ALVDX - Free Report) , American Century Global Gold Fund (BGEIX - Free Report) and American Century Utilities Inv (BULIX - Free Report) — that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.
American Century Focused Lg Cap Val Fund invests its assets in large-capitalization companies that fall within the capitalization range of the Russell 1000 Index.
Brian Woglom has been the lead manager of ALVDX since Jan. 8, 2016. As of Sept. 30, 2024, most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Johnson & Johnson (7.1%), Medtronic plc (3.9%) and Duke Energy Corp (3.8%).
ALVDX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 11.7% and 10.2%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.49%. ALVDX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
American Century Global Gold Fund invests most of its assets in companies involved in gold mining, processing, fabricating, distributing, exploring, or other gold-related activities.
Yulin Long has been the lead manager of BGEIX since May 19, 2016. As of Sept. 30, 2024, most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Newmont Corp (5.8%), Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. (5.5%) and Zijin Mining Group Co Ltd. (5.5%).
BGEIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.4% and 6.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.66%. BGEIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.
American Century Utilities Inv fund invests most of its assets in securities of companies within the utilities sector. BULIX advisors employ both quantitative and qualitative management strategies, along with risk controls, to build the fund's portfolio.
Yulin Long has been the lead manager of BULIX since Dec. 31, 2010. As of Sept. 30, 2024, most of the fund's holdings were in companies like NextEra Energy, Inc. (10.6%), The Southern Co (7.0%) and Constellation Energy Corp (6.1%).
BULIX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 8.8% and 6.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.66%. BULIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>