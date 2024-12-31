3 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Amazing Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has been providing investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies span asset classes, industries and geographies. As of March 31, 2024, GSAM had $2.6 trillion in assets under supervision worldwide.
The fund has more than 1,800 professionals across 31 offices worldwide. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate through proprietary strategies, partnerships and open architecture programs.
Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds —
Goldman Sachs Focused Value ( GGYPX Quick Quote GGYPX - Free Report) , Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund ( GMYPX Quick Quote GMYPX - Free Report) and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund ( GSXPX Quick Quote GSXPX - Free Report) . Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds. Goldman Sachs Focused Value fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a portfolio of equity securities, including common stocks, preferred stocks and other securities and instruments having equity characteristics. GGYPX advisors generally invest in companies that they believe have competitive advantages and sustainable growth potential, and whose intrinsic value is not reflected in the stock price.
Goldman Sachs Focused Value fund has three-year annualized returns of 13%. As of the end of August 2024, GGYPX held 31 issues, with 6.1% of its assets invested in Exxon Mobil.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a portfolio of publicly traded domestic equity securities of large-cap companies. GMYPX advisors may also invest in foreign issues, including emerging markets securities quoted in foreign currencies.
Goldman Sachs Large Cap Value Fund has three-year annualized returns of 12%. GMYPX has an expense ratio of 0.70%.
Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of domestic small-cap equity securities. GSXPX advisors may also invest in foreign issuers that are traded in the United States.
Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 9%. Joseph Kogan has been one of the fund managers of GSXPX since February 2024.
Image: Bigstock
To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Goldman Sachs mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.
