We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Amcor Liquidates its 50% Stake in BCNA JV for $122 Million
Amcor (AMCR - Free Report) has sold its 50% stake in Bericap North America (“BCNA”) for $122 million. It plans to use the money to reduce debt.
BCNA, founded in 1997, is a 50/50 joint venture (JV) between Amcor Rigid Packaging and Germany-based Bericap. It manufactures closures for the beverage, food and industrial end industries in three plants in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
While Amcor continues to operate in the closures market as a category of interest, it is committed to maintaining its conservative capital allocation approach.
The JV’s total sales in fiscal 2024 were approximately $190 million, with adjusted EBIT of roughly $19 million. Both were previously fully consolidated under Amcor's Rigid Packaging business. Adjusted net income attributable to Amcor was roughly $8 million.
The transaction is not expected to have an impact on Amcor's fiscal 2025 financial projection, except the resulting reduction in interest expense.
Amcor expects adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2025 to be 72-76 cents. The company projects an adjusted free cash flow of $900-$1,000 million for fiscal 2025.
AMCR Stock’s Price Performance
Shares of Amcor have lost 3.1% over the past year against an 11.9% rise of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Amcor’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Amcor currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products space include Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT - Free Report) , Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (ATMU - Free Report) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES - Free Report) .
Applied Industrial Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AIT beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 4.9%. The company's shares have soared 38.2% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Atmus Filtration, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. In this time frame, it has delivered an earnings surprise of roughly 13.8%, on average. NGD’s shares have rallied 64.9% over the past year.
Gates Industrial, which currently has a Zacks Rank #2, beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 11.8%. GTES has gained around 52% in the past year.