BP and Partners to Develop 450 MW Offshore Wind Project in Japan
BP plc (BP - Free Report) has announced that it will develop an offshore wind farm off the coast of Yamagata Prefecture in Japan. The Japanese government has selected a consortium involving BP, Tokyo Gas, Marubeni Corporation, Kansai Electric Power and Marutaka Corporation to build a 450-megawatt (MW) offshore wind farm.
The wind farm will be developed offshore Yuza Town in the Yamagata Prefecture. A special purpose company (SPC) will be formed by the consortium partners to develop the offshore wind project called Yamagata Yuza Offshore Wind. The planned project capacity is 450 MW, comprising 30 units of the Siemens Gamesa offshore wind turbines. Each of these turbines has a 15 MW capacity, with their foundations fixed to the bottom of the seabed.
The project involves the construction of a bottom-fixed offshore wind farm, along with its maintenance and operations. The wind farm is expected to start commercial operations in June 2030. The Japanese government has also selected another consortium led by JERA to construct an offshore wind farm with a planned capacity of 615 MW off the coast of Aomori Prefecture.
