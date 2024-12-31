Sysco's Operational Strategies Help Overcome Industry Slowdowns

Sysco Corporation ( SYY Quick Quote SYY - Free Report) , a leader in the foodservice distribution industry, has been gaining on its strong operational strategies. Despite some headwinds, such as declining restaurant traffic and inflationary pressures, the company continues to thrive in the rapidly expanding food-away-from-home sector. Through a series of strategic efficiency measures and acquisitions, the company is positioning itself for growth. SYY’s Focus on Operational Efficiency Fuels Growth
Sysco is focused on enhancing efficiency through supply-chain productivity and structural cost-containment efforts. The company made significant strides in enhancing its supply chain productivity, which is vital for maintaining competitive service levels in the foodservice industry. Sysco rolled out a new sales compensation model on July 1, 2024, incentivizing performance and increasing new customer acquisitions. The planned exit from the Mexico JV aligns with SYY’s return-on-invested-capital framework and enables the company to reallocate resources to higher-margin, high-growth markets. This strategic divestment underscores its focus on optimizing its portfolio for sustainable profitability and global competitive advantage.
Sysco's commitment to expanding throughput capacity, including the recent opening of a new distribution center in Allentown, PA, positions it well for efficiency in its operations. In the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company successfully reduced corporate expenses by 14.5% on an adjusted basis, driven by efficiency initiatives implemented in fiscal 2024 and additional actions taken during the quarter. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Sysco’s Robust Food-Away-From-Home Sector
The company is witnessing a notable upswing in its Food-Away-From-Home channel despite broader market challenges. In the fiscal first quarter, Sysco reported a 4.6% sales increase in the U.S. Foodservice operations. Local case volumes within the U.S. Foodservice grew 0.2%, while total case volumes within the same segment increased 2.7%. In the International Foodservice operations segment, sales rose 3%. By prioritizing innovation and tailored solutions for its diverse customer base, Sysco is well-positioned to capitalize on the evolving trends in the Food-Away-From-Home market, ultimately driving long-term growth and profitability.
Other Growth Efforts Driving SYY Stock
Another critical factor driving Sysco's growth is its strategic acquisition strategy. Over the past few years, Sysco has made several key acquisitions to expand its distribution network and product offerings. The company recently acquired Campbells Prime Meat, a leading specialty meat business in the U.K. Sysco acquired Edward Don & Company in early fiscal 2024, which is generating positive synergies. In first-quarter fiscal 2025, DON made a positive impact on the U.S. Foodservice volume, driving a 2.6% increase and boosting local volumes by 1.6%.
In the first quarter of fiscal 2024, Sysco completed the acquisition of BIX Produce, strengthening its specialty produce division, FreshPoint. This strategic buyout helps Sysco expand its geographical footprint into new regions and diversify its specialty produce offerings. These acquisitions align with Sysco's “Recipe for Growth” strategy, which focuses on enhancing sales, improving supply chain efficiency, and expanding into new markets. Sysco's Challenges on the Way
Despite Sysco’s success, the company is not immune to external challenges. One of the primary concerns is the persistent inflationary environment, which is hurting its performance. In first-quarter fiscal 2025, the company witnessed product cost inflation of 2.2% at the overall enterprise level, measured by the estimated change in product costs in the meat and poultry categories. The company’s operating expenses rose 3.6%, thanks to higher volumes, cost inflation and increased selling costs.
In addition, Sysco is grappling with a decline in restaurant traffic, which fell by 3.6% in fiscal first quarter. Headwinds such as inflationary pressures on consumers or macroeconomic uncertainty could slow recovery and dampen demand for its foodservice products. Despite these challenges, Sysco’s proactive approach to improving its operations and expanding its market reach positions it well. The Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s shares have risen 4.4% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 6.4%. Some Solid Staple Bets
We have highlighted three better-ranked stocks from the Consumer Staples sector, namely
Ingredion Incorporated ( INGR Quick Quote INGR - Free Report) , Freshpet ( FRPT Quick Quote FRPT - Free Report) and US Foods Holding Corp. ( USFD Quick Quote USFD - Free Report) . Ingredion Incorporated manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn and other starch-based materials. The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). INGR has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ingredion's current financial year's earnings indicates growth of 12.4% from the year-ago reported number. Freshpet, a pet food company, presently carries a Zacks Rank #2. FRPT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 144.5%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet's current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 27.2% and 228.6%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported figure. US Foods, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing, sale and distribution of fresh, frozen and dry food and non-food products to food service customers in the United States. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. USFD delivered a negative earnings surprise of 0.4% in the last reported quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for US Foods Holding's current fiscal-year sales and earnings indicates growth of 6.4% and 18.6%, respectively, from the prior-year reported levels.
