LVO's Partnership With Tesla Hits 450K Users, Focus on More B2B Deals

LiveOne, Inc. ( LVO Quick Quote LVO - Free Report) recently announced a significant achievement, surpassing 450,000 Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA Quick Quote TSLA - Free Report) users as part of its growing partnership with the electric vehicle giant. Among these users, over 100,000 are free ad-supported users, who on average, spend more than 50 minutes of in-vehicle listening daily.
LiveOne expressed excitement about the initial success of the
upgraded Tesla partnership. In October 2024, LVO announced an updated partnership with Tesla. As part of this agreement, Tesla permanently replaced its streaming button with LiveOne's service, marking a significant shift in the user experience for Tesla owners.
Tesla’s partnership underscores LiveOne’s singular focus on its B2B initiatives. LiveOne added that it expects to announce multiple upcoming B2B partnerships going ahead. For B2B partnerships, LVO is looking out for “$1 billion to trillion-dollar companies.”
LiveOne’s Strategic Focus on B2B Partnerships Bodes Well
LVO is strategically focusing on expanding its B2B deals, having established significant new agreements and identifying potential partnerships in the pipeline. One of LVO's notable achievements is securing a $24 million contract with a leading streaming network, projected to generate approximately $2 million monthly revenues. This contract not only boosts LVO's immediate revenues but also enhances its reputation in the industry, attracting further business opportunities.
Also, the company announced that TextNow has surpassed 100 million users, marking a significant milestone. In addition, the company announced partnerships with eBay, Facebook and TikTok. LiveOne is negotiating with dozens of Fortune 500 and Fortune 250 companies, including eight prominent automotive manufacturers. These efforts underline LiveOne's strategic focus on expanding its B2B initiatives and solidifying its market presence. Moreover, with an expanded B2B team that has grown from 10 to 11 employees, LVO is well equipped to pursue and manage these new partnerships effectively.
The company reported second-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues of $32.6 million, marking a 14% increase year over year. This growth was driven by the Audio Division's success, a robust pipeline and strong partnerships.
LVO’s Zacks Rank & Stock Price Performance
LiveOne currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Shares of the company have surged 101.4% in the past three months compared with the
industry's growth of 10.6%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Stocks to Consider
Image: Bigstock
