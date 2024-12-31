Here's Why You Should Invest in Virtu Financial Stock Now

Virtu Financial, Inc. ( VIRT Quick Quote VIRT - Free Report) , a leading financial services company, is well-poised to grow on the back of its diversified business and rising interest and dividends income. High volatility favors the company’s Market Making segment. Headquartered in New York, Virtu Financial has a market cap of $5.6 billion.
Strong revenue contribution from the Market Making segment due to higher trading income will likely benefit the stock. We expect its capture rate from the unit to improve in the coming days. Courtesy of solid prospects, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock is worth adding to your portfolio at the moment.
VIRT’s Price Performance
A glimpse at the company’s price trend reveals that the stock has had an impressive run in the past six months. Shares of Virtu Financial have surged 58.9% in the past six months, outperforming the
industry, sector and the S&P 500 Index’s 19.9%, 11.5% and 8.1% growth, respectively. VIRT's 6-Month Price Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research VIRT Key Drivers
The retail momentum is likely to continue, benefiting the stock. More volatility in the future, its growth initiatives, like expanding into options, cryptocurrency, ETF block trading, IPO investing and others, position it well for long-term growth. The company expects to support upcoming Ethereum ETFs as a market maker, highlighting opportunities in this sector.
The expansion of its Execution Services business, driven by advancements in technology and integration of new solutions, poises the company’s top line well for growth in the future, despite fluctuations in market volatility.
VIRT exited the third quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $701.4 million while short-term borrowings, net, totaled $128.8 million. Its financial flexibility enables it to make shareholder-friendly moves.
In the third quarter of 2024, Virtu Financial bought back shares worth around $48 million. VIRT announced a cash dividend of 24 cents per share. Its dividend yield of 2.7% is higher than the industry average of 1.7%.
VIRT Earnings Estimates
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VIRT’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $3.15 per share, indicating a year-over-year improvement of 71.2%. VIRT’s 2024 earnings estimates witnessed upward revisions in the past 30 days. Virtu Financial beat on earnings in three of the last four quarters, missed on one occasion, with an average surprise of 8%. This is depicted in the figure below.
VIRT’s Valuation
The stock is currently trading at a discount. Its forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 is below the industry average of 15.98.The company's underlying fundamentals are not weak at all, as evidenced by a Value Score of A. These positive factors are likely to help it maintain its share growth trajectory and continue outperforming the industry, making it an excellent candidate to add to your portfolio.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the insurance space are
Mercury General Corporation ( MCY Quick Quote MCY - Free Report) , ProAssurance Corporation ( PRA Quick Quote PRA - Free Report) and Lincoln National Corporation ( LNC Quick Quote LNC - Free Report) . While Mercury General and ProAssurance sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Lincoln National carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here
Mercury General’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 694.28%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MCY’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.35 per share, which has increased more than 21-fold from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus estimate for revenues implies an improvement of 18.2% from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for MCY’s 2024 earnings has moved 58.8% north in the past 60 days.
The bottom line of ProAssurance outpaced estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the mark once, the average surprise being 61.46%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for PRA’s 2024 earnings is pegged at 80 cents per share. A loss of 14 cents per share was incurred in the prior year. The consensus mark for PRA’s 2024 earnings has moved 5.3% north in the past 30 days.
Lincoln National’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the last four quarters, the average surprise being 15.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LNC’s 2024 earnings is pegged at $6.98 per share, which has increased 33.7% from the prior-year reported figure. The consensus mark for revenues indicates a rise of 14.8% from the year-ago actual. The consensus mark for LNC’s 2024 earnings has moved 19.9% north in the past 60 days.
