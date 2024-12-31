Why These 5 Consumer Staple Stocks are Perfect for Investing in 2025

As we enter 2025, the consumer staples sector remains a cornerstone of economic stability and growth. These companies, producing everyday essentials, have a strong presence in global markets, regardless of economic fluctuations. For investors seeking resilience and growth potential, here are five standout consumer goods stocks to consider for your portfolio in 2025 —
Tyson Foods ( TSN Quick Quote TSN - Free Report) , Clorox ( CLX Quick Quote CLX - Free Report) , Ollie's Bargain Outlet ( OLLI Quick Quote OLLI - Free Report) , Altria Group ( MO Quick Quote MO - Free Report) and The Vita Coco Company ( COCO Quick Quote COCO - Free Report) . In 2024, the consumer goods industry faced a dynamic landscape shaped by economic shifts and evolving consumer behaviors. Slower economic growth and elevated inflation led to cautious spending patterns, while high commodity prices and supply-chain disruptions continued to weigh on consumer packaged goods companies. However, some relief came as inflationary pressures began to ease later in the year. Consumers prioritized value-driven purchases, favoring bundled deals, larger product sizes and discounts. A growing focus on well-being drove demand for health-conscious products and functional foods. Companies responded with adaptive pricing strategies to regain customers who had turned to more affordable alternatives. Despite these headwinds, signs of resilience emerged, fueled by falling inflation, increasing real wages and accumulated savings. These factors are expected to set the stage for stronger consumer confidence and spending in 2025. Investing in consumer staple stocks in 2025 remains promising due to strong global demand and robust prospects. Product innovation, improved packaging, targeted marketing and restructuring, including acquisitions and divestitures, are poised to enhance revenue growth and margin trends. 5 Consumer Staple Stocks to Buy for 2025 Tyson Foods: Based in Arkansas, Tyson Foods is the biggest U.S. chicken company and produces, distributes and markets chicken, beef, pork, and prepared foods. Tyson Foods’ multi-channel, multi-protein strategy is central to its long-term resilience and growth, allowing it to capitalize on different market opportunities as they arise. Its strategy is anchored in operational excellence, customer and consumer obsession, and sustainability. The company prioritizes innovation, marketing and customer alliances to fuel growth. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSN’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests growth of 2% and 13.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 57%, on average. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has risen 6.3% in the past year. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news. Clorox: This Oakland, CA-based company is engaged in the production, marketing and sale of consumer products in the United States and international markets. Clorox has been gaining from pricing and cost-saving initiatives, which have been bolstering its margins. CLX has been on track with its streamlined operating model, which aims to improve efficiency. The company remains well-poised on a solid innovation pipeline, digital transformation, and pricing and cost-saving initiatives. Clorox is focused on value creation in the long run. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests growth of 2.2% and 4.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.9%, on average. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has risen 13.2% in the past year. Ollie’s Bargain: This Harrisburg, PA-based company is a value retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. Ollie's Bargain business operating model of “buying cheap and selling cheap,” cost-containment efforts, focus on store productivity, and expansion of the customer reward program, Ollie’s Army, reinforce its position. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on a favorable closeout market and growing trade-down trends. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI’s fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests growth of 12.9% and 14.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period’s reported figures. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average. The Zacks Rank #2 stock has risen 45.6% in the past year. Altria: This Richmond-based company specializes in cigarettes, smokeless products and wine. Altria has been evolving with the changing industry dynamics. Given the rising health consciousness and stern government regulations to discourage smoking, this tobacco behemoth has been moving beyond traditional cigarettes and expanding in the smokeless category. MO has been gaining from strategic pricing for its smokeable and oral tobacco products. The company has been taking robust strides to expand in the smoke-free category. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MO’s 2025 EPS suggests growth of 4.1% from the year-ago period’s reported figure. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average. The Zacks Rank #2 stock has risen 29.1% in the past year. Vita Coco: This New York-based trailblazer in the functional beverage sector continues to thrive by expanding the consumption occasions for coconut water. COCO has focused on increasing the versatility and accessibility of its flagship product — Vita Coco Coconut Water. This initiative has fueled significant volume growth within the coconut water category, seeing a robust 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in overall sales over the past four years. By capitalizing on consumer demand for healthy, functional beverages and focusing on innovation, Vita Coco is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and solidify its leadership in the functional beverage market. COCO shares have risen 41.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco’s 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year increases of 11.3% and 20.8%, respectively. The Zacks Rank #2 company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average. Conclusion
Investing in consumer goods stocks offers a blend of stability and growth. The above-mentioned stocks stand out for their innovative approaches, robust financials and global reach. As we head into 2025, these stocks represent compelling opportunities for investors seeking resilience and returns in an ever-changing market landscape.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TSN's fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests growth of 2% and 13.2%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported figures. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 57%, on average. The Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stock has risen 6.3% in the past year.
Clorox: This Oakland, CA-based company is engaged in the production, marketing and sale of consumer products in the United States and international markets. Clorox has been gaining from pricing and cost-saving initiatives, which have been bolstering its margins. CLX has been on track with its streamlined operating model, which aims to improve efficiency. The company remains well-poised on a solid innovation pipeline, digital transformation, and pricing and cost-saving initiatives. Clorox is focused on value creation in the long run.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CLX's fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests growth of 2.2% and 4.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported figures. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 45.9%, on average. The Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock has risen 13.2% in the past year.
Ollie's Bargain: This Harrisburg, PA-based company is a value retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. Ollie's Bargain business operating model of "buying cheap and selling cheap," cost-containment efforts, focus on store productivity, and expansion of the customer reward program, Ollie's Army, reinforce its position. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on a favorable closeout market and growing trade-down trends.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLLI's fiscal 2025 sales and earnings suggests growth of 12.9% and 14.5%, respectively, from the year-ago period's reported figures. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 5%, on average. The Zacks Rank #2 stock has risen 45.6% in the past year.
Altria: This Richmond-based company specializes in cigarettes, smokeless products and wine. Altria has been evolving with the changing industry dynamics. Given the rising health consciousness and stern government regulations to discourage smoking, this tobacco behemoth has been moving beyond traditional cigarettes and expanding in the smokeless category. MO has been gaining from strategic pricing for its smokeable and oral tobacco products. The company has been taking robust strides to expand in the smoke-free category.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MO's 2025 EPS suggests growth of 4.1% from the year-ago period's reported figure. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter negative earnings surprise of 0.4%, on average. The Zacks Rank #2 stock has risen 29.1% in the past year.
Vita Coco: This New York-based trailblazer in the functional beverage sector continues to thrive by expanding the consumption occasions for coconut water. COCO has focused on increasing the versatility and accessibility of its flagship product — Vita Coco Coconut Water. This initiative has fueled significant volume growth within the coconut water category, seeing a robust 15% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in overall sales over the past four years.
By capitalizing on consumer demand for healthy, functional beverages and focusing on innovation, Vita Coco is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory and solidify its leadership in the functional beverage market. COCO shares have risen 41.8% in the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Vita Coco's 2025 sales and earnings indicates year-over-year increases of 11.3% and 20.8%, respectively. The Zacks Rank #2 company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 17.6%, on average.
