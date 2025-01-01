Why the Market Dipped But Canada Goose (GOOS) Gained Today

The most recent trading session ended with Canada Goose (
GOOS Quick Quote GOOS - Free Report) standing at $10.03, reflecting a +1.83% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.9%.
Shares of the high-end coat maker have appreciated by 2.28% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.31% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Canada Goose in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.10, indicating an 8.91% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $444.24 million, showing a 0.85% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
GOOS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.75 per share and revenue of $957.64 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +2.74% and -2.9%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Canada Goose should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. As of now, Canada Goose holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Canada Goose has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.13 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.89.
Meanwhile, GOOS's PEG ratio is currently 0.6. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.5 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Why the Market Dipped But Canada Goose (GOOS) Gained Today
