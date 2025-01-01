We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why Cloudflare (NET) Fell More Than Broader Market
The latest trading session saw Cloudflare (NET - Free Report) ending at $107.68, denoting a -1.24% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.43%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.
The the stock of web security and content delivery company has risen by 3.79% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.86% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Cloudflare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.18, signifying a 20% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $451.8 million, up 24.65% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.74 per share and a revenue of $1.66 billion, signifying shifts of +51.02% and +28.12%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Cloudflare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.19% higher. Cloudflare presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Cloudflare is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 147.34. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.53.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
