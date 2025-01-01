We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know
Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) closed at $43.29 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.57% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.9%.
Shares of the company have depreciated by 10.54% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Transportation sector's loss of 7.76% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Navios Maritime Partners LP in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.36, showcasing a 22.22% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $340.83 million, indicating a 4.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $11.89 per share and revenue of $1.23 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.5% and -6.23%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Navios Maritime Partners LP. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.88% lower. Right now, Navios Maritime Partners LP possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In the context of valuation, Navios Maritime Partners LP is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.58. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 6.04.
The Transportation - Shipping industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 235, which puts it in the bottom 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.