Why the Market Dipped But Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Gained Today
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $13.85, indicating a +1.09% change from the previous session's end. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.07%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.9%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a loss of 5.84% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its loss of 5.69% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.98%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.41 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 19.61%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $260.98 million, down 21.17% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.78 per share and revenue of $1.17 billion, which would represent changes of -20.89% and -12.41%, respectively, from the prior year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Arbor Realty Trust is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.72. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 8.83, which means Arbor Realty Trust is trading at a discount to the group.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 83, this industry ranks in the top 34% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.